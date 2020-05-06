The Pullman Islamic Center appears to have been a victim of vandalism Tuesday.
Graffiti was found on multiple walls of the building on Stadium Way and on a retaining wall across the street. One marking appeared to include the word, “cherisher.” It is unclear what the black markings represent.
A police officer documented the graffiti and found a spray paint can at the scene. Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said the Pullman Islamic Center has a surveillance camera on site and police have asked to see its video footage in order to possibly identify a suspect.