The Idaho State Police launched a new public records management program Monday to make public records requests easier and more convenient for the public.
All public records requests can be completed by clicking on the Public Records Request tab on the Idaho State Police website at isp.idaho.gov. The request will be immediately forwarded to ISP public records custodians.
The new request process coincides with the agency’s launch of a new public records request and management program through GovQA, an industry records software. In addition to making requests easier for the public, the program is also designed to increase efficiency for ISP records custodians who manage requests, maintain transparency and ensure compliance with the Idaho Public Records Act.
The website tab will replace email, mailed or faxed public records requests and consolidate the delivery of all requests for added efficiency. The program became available for use Monday.