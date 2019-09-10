Idaho State Police troopers made 19 contacts from 6-10 p.m. Friday during an ISP High Visibility Enforcement emphasis on U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow to Lewiston, according to an ISP news release.
The stops resulted in two felony warrant arrests, one possession of marijuana charge, three possession of paraphernalia charges, one driving without privileges arrest, one providing false information about one’s identity to a law enforcement official arrest, six speeding citations (one excessive), four written warnings, nine verbal warnings and one motorist assist.