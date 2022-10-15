After a recent uptick in censorship attempts and requests to ban books at libraries around the country and the state, local librarians are ready to discuss the topic with patrons, and preserve free access to information in their communities.
In northern Idaho, the Boundary County Library in Bonners Ferry has received 18 requests and complaints about library policies related to removing books that center around gender identity and LGBTQ topics. The Moscow Public Library has received four similar requests, with complainants saying some materials are not appropriate for young readers.
While other libraries on the Palouse have not experienced the same amount of demand, local librarians maintain strong views on censorship issues.
In the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the Lewiston City Library has not received any formal complaints or requests for reconsideration on materials it provides, said Lynn Johnson, director of the library. According to the library’s policy, those who want to question a book in their collection can submit a request for reconsideration.
Though no official forms have been submitted to the library, a parent has brought up a concern about a publication. Johnson, along with Coleen Olive, the youth services librarian, set up a formal meeting to discuss the book with the parent.
Though the library has not yet received any official removal requests, Johnson said the institution is prepared for when they do. The library has policies in place, like their collection policy, in the event a patron feel something shouldn’t be on the shelf.
“We can say we’re ready for it,” Johnson said. “But we recognize that it’s happening across the country in large amounts.”
Johnson said she believes the rise in requests to ban books is from parents who don’t want items available to all children. She said it’s a long-held belief, as a public library, that parents make decisions on what their children can read, and parents shouldn’t be able to manage another person’s child. By removing materials from a public library, that item is withheld from all people, not just a concerned parent’s child.
Librarians recognize all children are at different ages and stage in their lives, Johnson said, and content one child might not be ready for, another may be. The library tries to make publications available to all people with different life experiences, and she said the library asks parents to determine what their child reads rather than asking the institution to take on the role of parent and make those decisions.
Jennifer Ashby, library director for the Asotin County Library, said it’s been more than a decade since the library has received requests to question materials. One of the main reasons librarians exist is to protect intellectual freedom for everyone, she said, meaning everyone can attain access to all types of viewpoints on an issue. The library tries to balance information in their collection and maintain neutrality.
“We’re a safe place for people to become informed,” Ashby said. “We think it’s vitally important to have an informed public, it’s vital to democracy for people to be aware.”
Parents have the option of overseeing what their child checks out and reads at the library, Ashby said, and it isn’t a librarian’s place to raise other people’s kids.
Cody Allen, executive director for Whitman County Rural Libraries, said no formal challenges to publications have been made at the library, but forms are available for patrons to fill out if they wish for an item to be removed or contained. Libraries in the district haven’t received pressure, but Allen said librarians take concerns of banning books seriously. Libraries are a reflection of their communities, and Whitman County champions people’s autonomy and right to access information, Allen said.
Johnson said banning books restricts intellectual freedom and the ability to grow and evolve. Looking at the history of books, materials that were banned 50 years ago are now completely acceptable. Materials considered classics, such as “Of Mice and Men,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “Winnie the Pooh” have been banned in different areas of the world, Johnson said.
“It’s an issue of intellectual freedom, it’s an issue of censorship,” Allen said. “We are always primarily concerned with safeguarding those intellectual freedoms, and we are definitely at the forefront of keeping people free to access information.”