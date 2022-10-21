It’s pie time

After making a donation, Erick Vergara rubs a plate of whipped cream in Nestor Herrera’s face as part of ‘Pie a Gallo,” for the Gamma Iota Omicron fraternity fundraiser Wednesday at the Glenn Terrell Mall in Pullman. Gamma Iota Omicron is a multicultural fraternity at Washington State University that is raising funds for The American Diabetes Association by allowing patrons to “pie” them in the face.
