Evie Rudley has been making Evie’s Kitchen videos with her mom, Marissa, for the past two years. Together, they’ve made cupcakes, banana bread, sticky mango rice and sunbread — a brioche-type bread formed into the shape of the sun. The videos are shared with family.

One of Evie’s latest creations, however, is gaining some wider recognition.

The Moscow 5-year-old recently earned first place in the Cosmic Crisp Cooking Challenge as a Kid Chef. Evie’s winning entry was the Cosmic Crisp Apple Breakfast Pizza. The challenge had four categories: Home Chef, Professional Chef, Retail Chef and Kid Chef.

