It’s playtime; are laser pointers OK?

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Recently, some have begun to question whether or not playing with cats using a laser pointer is dangerous or perhaps even inhumane.

Full disclosure, I have played with cats and dogs by having them chase laser pointer spots. To my view, no harm or lasting unusual behaviors resulted. Play with an assortment of toys for both my dogs and cats in addition to the laser pointer never seemed to have negative results either. I also taught one of my dogs that was partially blind to follow the laser beam outside for his potty breaks and to not run into things.

And let’s get this point off the table quickly. As the warning stickers on lasers as well as owner’s instructions say, pointing laser light into any animal or person’s eyes can potentially cause blindness or over time, cataracts. In that respect, they are indeed dangerous. Under no circumstance should a person shine laser light into an animal or person’s eyes.

Tags

Recommended for you