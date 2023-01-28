It’s playtime; are laser pointers OK?

Recently, some have begun to question whether or not playing with cats using a laser pointer is dangerous or perhaps even inhumane.
Full disclosure, I have played with cats and dogs by having them chase laser pointer spots. To my view, no harm or lasting unusual behaviors resulted. Play with an assortment of toys for both my dogs and cats in addition to the laser pointer never seemed to have negative results either. I also taught one of my dogs that was partially blind to follow the laser beam outside for his potty breaks and to not run into things.
And let’s get this point off the table quickly. As the warning stickers on lasers as well as owner’s instructions say, pointing laser light into any animal or person’s eyes can potentially cause blindness or over time, cataracts. In that respect, they are indeed dangerous. Under no circumstance should a person shine laser light into an animal or person’s eyes.
The inhumane question is more complicated. Some sources say that (I’m paraphrasing here) playing with a cat and a laser beam is cruel and can result in long-term behavior issues. To begin, know that cats chase light beams because it mimics some parts of their instinctive prey pursuit behavior. They will even do it with some flashlights, feathers, etc.
To deny a cat the “catch” that is missing with laser dot play is said to cause cruel behavioral issues.
Know that a cat’s predatory sequence involves search, stalk, chase, pounce, catch and manipulate. To some this seems written in stone and to do anything less is cruel.
In the wild from whence our kitties come, rarely is that sequence completed. It is most common that predatory animals spend most of their waking day searching for prey. When they do locate prey, there is no guarantee they’ll successfully complete the rest of the predatory sequence. Most times they don’t.
It would seem to follow then that we should have an abundance of predatory cats, wild or not, running around with bizarre behavioral issues because Mother Nature denied them a complete predatory sequence. We don’t.
Taking a step back, this involves play behaviors as well as predatory behavior. There are five basic forms of play for felines. Solitary self-play is self-explanatory; your cat runs around and plays without you or objects.
Object self-play is equally simple when the cat incorporates an object/toy during play. Interactive play involves other cats when they chase one another or play fight.
Another form of interactive play involves you. It’s when your cat initiates and involves you in play. So when you get toys or a laser out and stimulate the kitty, most folks understand that is a form of play.
Finally, there is explore/search/forage play. This form of play is epitomized when your seemingly sane cat has to go attack and jump into boxes or grocery sacks. It also includes when your cat likes to crawl in a drawer or climb up that carpeted cat structure you bought.
The bottom line as to the cats and laser question is this. Don’t cast it directly into their eyes. And if you want to play with them by having them chase “the dot they can never catch or eat,” go right ahead. Do so, however, in moderation because some cats can develop some behavioral problems if this is all you do to play with them.
Instead, vary the play and keep it interesting for you and them. Sometimes, offer high-value food rewards for fun things so they do experience a more normal prey and play life.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com