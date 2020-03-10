Colfax Golf

Vivian Higginson, 9, tees off on the fourth hole while golfing for the first time with her father, Michael Higginson, on Monday at the Colfax Golf Club. 

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Vivian Higginson, 9, tees off on the fourth hole while golfing for the first time with her father, Michael Higginson, on Monday at the Colfax Golf Club. Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Tags

Recommended for you