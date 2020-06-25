A summer day camp at Phillips Farm will end its second and final week of activities Friday, and while adjustments have been made for the sake of health and safety, organizers say spirits are high despite the ongoing pandemic.
Danielle Colter, education coordinator for the Phillips Farm Nature Camp, said she and her counselors have been careful to observe guidelines for social distancing and sanitation. These include making sure camp organizers are wearing either a cloth face covering or a plastic face shield, making sure children wash their hands before snacks and wearing gloves when they pass out food.
Colter said because the camp is conducted outdoors, only minor adjustments were needed to protect the health of campers.
“With us being an outside camp, we’ve just kind of switched up some of the games that are more interactive,,” Colter said. “But overall I think the morale and the energy and everything is (the same) as it is usually every year.”
Colter said enrollment is down somewhat from the usual 20 campers each week in previous years to around a dozen this year, but this was expected and makes it slightly easier for children to observe social distancing. However, Colter said, because of the nature of the camp, it is nearly impossible to ensure that campers will not come into close contact with each other at least occasionally.
“I let the parents know before — it’s still camp, so I can’t guarantee that your kids are going to stay six feet away from each other, or there won’t be touching or there won’t be tag,” she said. “They do it naturally on their own, even if our activities don’t include that.”
Campers themselves uniformly agreed that one of the best parts of camp was the opportunity to see and play with their friends — especially since school shutdowns quashed many of their social lives. Others were just excited for the opportunity to spend a little time in the great outdoors.
“I think it’s awesome — I like how there’s a bunch of natural-born polearms and daggers and stuff,” said 9-year-old Derek Barhan, brandishing a four-foot-long stick as if it were a lance.
“Usually, this is how I pass the time,” he added, miming holding a video game controller. “Laying on the couch, chilling, relaxing — but now I get to go out and be in the hot summer breeze.”
This, he confirmed, was a good thing. Fellow camper Elliott Heckman, 8, agreed the day camp at Phillips Farm has been a welcome chance to spend time with nature. When camp finishes for the day, Heckman said he sometimes takes his parents on short hikes to talk about what he learned that day before heading home.
“I like going on the hikes because we get to experience new plants. I just like learning about them — they’re really, really cool,” Heckman said.
Camp instructor Jana Veleva, 18, said this is her second summer interning at Phillips Farm. Sporting a clear plastic face shield, Veleva said it has been a challenge to observe social distancing guidelines while still keeping campers engaged. However, she said she believes the crisis could help people gain important perspective.
“I obviously don’t like it — it’s affecting a lot of people in a lot of countries,” Veleva said.“But I see a light at the end of the tunnel, as this being a good thing of reminding all of us what’s important — to take care of ourselves, each other and what’s around us.”
