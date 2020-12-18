The Idaho Transportation Department, along with departments of motor vehicles in the state, ran into technical difficulties earlier this year when they adopted a new computer licensing and document storage system.
As a result, the ITD has extended the expiration dates on all registrations expiring September through December of 2020 until Jan. 31, 2021.
The Latah County DMV is working to process all renewals and asks that motorists allow between two and four weeks for their new registration renewals. The DMV also requests that renewals be processed online, by mail or by using the drop-box located at the south end of the DMV Annex building
The Latah County DMV office is currently operating by appointment only. Appointments will be scheduled only for residents of Latah County with transactions which require the customer’s presence.
To contact the DMV, call (208) 883-7211 and select option 2, then press 1 to leave a voicemail or email at dmv@latah.id.us.