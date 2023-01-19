The Idaho Transportation Department is launching a new Idaho 511 app and website.
Beginning Sunday, drivers will need to download a new version of the app to their mobile devices.
The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, 511, will stay the same. ITD will start the changeover at noon Monday. The transition may take several hours and the public will be notified when it is complete.
The old Idaho 511 app and the Idaho 511 Trucking app will not be supported after Monday. There is no dedicated trucking app with the new system but the new app has trucking information settings that users can turn on and off.
The new Idaho 511 app has all the same tools to help travelers plan their trips, plus additional features. The new app displays special events that might affect travel, seven-day weather forecasts, highway oasis locations, and more. Users can create an account, save custom routes and sign up for notifications when certain routes are affected. Those who had an account with the previous 511 system will need to make a new account to save routes and set up notifications.
511 is a public service of the Idaho Transportation Department to help travelers access information about road conditions, traffic incidents, weather and tourism information via telephone, on the Web, or by smartphone app, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. 511 provides continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road work, commercial vehicle restrictions, road closures and other travel information.