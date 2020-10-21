It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween

Geoff Crimmins/Daily NewsRob Dudley sets up Halloween decorations Monday outside his home on East D Street in Moscow. The decorations include a 1955 Studebaker Speedster crashing into a giant jack-o-lantern.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Rob Dudley sets up Halloween decorations on Monday outside his home on East D Street in Moscow. The decorations include a 1955 Studebaker Speedster crashing into a giant jack-o-lantern.

Tags

Recommended for you