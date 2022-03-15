Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison announced Monday she is seeking a second four-year term.
In her news release, Jamison said the county passed all state and county audits during her tenure. Jamison said she also spent her time “securing accurate and fraud-free elections for our Whitman County residents.”
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the patrons of Whitman County during my first term, and I feel that I have now reached a level of knowledge and experience where I can be of even greater assistance to the public during this next term,” she stated in her news release.