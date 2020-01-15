Jeremy Woodson, outreach coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, will speak during the Martin Luther King Jr., Celebration, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center on University of Idaho campus, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Woodson will discuss the importance of collective solidarity, activism and civic engagement through the writings of King.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact the UI Office of Multicultural Affairs at (208) 885-7716 or oma@uidaho.edu.
Woodson will also speak at the Latah County Human Rights Task Force’s 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr./Human Rights Community Breakfast on Saturday in Moscow.