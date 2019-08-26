LEWISTON — Organizers with the Thunder on the Snake jet boat races held a tribute ride Sunday morning to honor the man who was killed in a boat crash a day earlier.
Friends and officials confirmed Steve Wessels Jr., of Lewiston, died Saturday during the sanctioned races.
“On behalf of the Thunder on the Snake, we are beyond saddened by the tragedy that happened (Saturday),” event organizers posted on social media. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends and the entire community.”
Early Sunday, four turbine boats, and other vessels, traveled around Three Mile Island during the tribute ride. The event was followed by a moment of silence.
“It just gave you chills,” Eric Christiansen, a friend of Wessels, said “To have something on Sunday as a tribute was fitting.”
Christiansen, who knew Wessels through the racing scene, described Wessels as outgoing and nice.
“He was just a really good-hearted guy who would do anything for anyone,” Christiansen said. “He was a super dad, a great husband and an all-around good guy.”
On Sunday evening, the Asotin County Fire Department provided counseling services to those affected by the crash.
Law enforcement received a call about the accident shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, when racers were competing in a two-leg trip from Hells Gate Marina to Bear Bar and back.
Specifics of the accident, and the names of the individuals involved, have not yet been released by Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, which said a news release would be issued at a later time. An earlier release from the sheriff’s office stated there were two separate boat crashes Saturday during the event.
Wessels died at the scene, while three others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Nez Perce County’s Marine unit, Asotin County Marine 61, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston medics, Life Flight and race safety boats responded.
The remainder of the event’s races were canceled.
A website has been set up to help the Wessels family. As of Sunday night, $3,435 of the $5,000 goal had been raised by 39 people. Those interested can donate online at www.mealtrain.com/trains/n5oyeo/donate/.
