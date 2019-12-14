The annual Festival of Trees will continue through the month of December at Colfax Library.
Winners of the annual raffle and business window decorating contest will be announced at the community “Jingle and Mingle” reception 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Center, 104 S. Main St., Colfax.
The free public event will include complimentary refreshments, music by John Elwood, spirited beverages and artwork by Carrie Vielle, Rob Smith, Nancy Rothwell, Tom Mohr, Bob Krikac, Marla Robbins, Jacqueline Daisley and Ken Carper.
Proceeds from the raffle will fund library children’s programs countywide.
Visitors to the Colfax Library’s Festival of Trees are encouraged to vote for their favorite entry. For more information, contact (509) 397-4366.