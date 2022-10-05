Job openings take a dive as economy slows down

Help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, Sept. 4, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 AP Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate for workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation.

That is good news for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to bring down high prices without plunging the economy into a recession. The government jobs report released Tuesday also showed that layoffs remained historically low, even after a modest increase in August. And overall hiring was essentially unchanged that month.

Altogether, the data suggested that even as companies take down job postings, they aren’t cutting workers or slamming the brakes on adding jobs.

