After five weeks of the coronavirus shutdown, Idaho has seen 108,984 workers file for unemployment, while Washington has recorded more than 605,000 during the same time.
During the week of April 12-18, Idaho added 13,023 new jobless claims, while Washington had 82,435 additional filings.
The Idaho Department of Labor paid out $31.3 million in benefits to laid-off Idaho workers between March 23 and April 18, the department said in a news release. In Washington, more than $1.4 billion has been paid out in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic started in mid-March.
In Washington, of the total amount in jobless benefits, $900 million has been paid out since Saturday, after the state updated its system so that previously ineligible employees — like independent contractors and part-time employees who work fewer than 680 hours — could start applying for benefits under the expansion of unemployment benefits passed by Congress.
The updated system also added two other elements from the federal economic rescue package: an additional $600 a week in jobless aid, on top of what recipients receive from the state; and an additional 13 weeks of benefits beyond the 26 weeks offered in Washington.
In Idaho, the $600-a-week supplemental payments authorized by Congress’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill have been delayed, the Idaho Statesman reported. Idaho is one of only six states not yet paying the $600, CNN reported Thursday.