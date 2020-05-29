New unemployment claims in Washington dropped by nearly two-thirds during the week of May 17-23, while Idaho saw a smaller drop in filings during the same week, employment officials announced Thursday.
Washington reported 48,445 new jobless claims, compared to 138,733 filings during the previous week. The drop in claims is likely because of anti-fraud efforts taken by the state in recent weeks, according to state officials.
There have been a total of 1,996,257 initial claims in Washington since the start of the coronavirus shutdown in mid-March.
To date, Washington has paid nearly $4.7 billion in benefits to more than 807,000 people, including federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.
In Idaho, there were 4,727 initial claims filed last week, which is about 1,000 less than the previous week. A total of 141,628 initial claims have been filed in Idaho since mid-March, and a total of $278 million in benefits has been paid out.