The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University has opened its gallery doors with limited hours from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A maximum of 10 visitors will be allowed inside the museum at any given time.
The museum currently has four exhibitions on view. Exhibition details can be found at museum.wsu.edu/events/current-exhibits.
Visitors will be required to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing of 6 feet and follow the physical-distancing markers at visitor entry and exit points, as well as in locations throughout the museum.
All visitors to WSU Pullman must complete a daily attestation which can be completed online. Proof of attestation will be required at the museum for entry. Visit attestation.wsu.edu to complete the form.