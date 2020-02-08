BOISE — Former Idaho state Rep. Paulette Jordan announced Friday that she’s running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by two-term incumbent Sen. Jim Risch.
Jordan, 40, is the fourth Democrat to announce her candidacy in the race. Risch, the only Republican in the field, will try to hold his seat in the election this coming November.
In a news release, Jordan said she’s running for office “because we need a senator who will work to re-engineer our government to prioritize American prosperity, protect our precious land and resources, fight for affordable, quality health care and ensure a world-class education for our children.”
Jordan is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. She represented the 5th Legislative District in Latah and Benewah counties for slightly more than three years before resigning in 2018 to run for governor.
She became Idaho’s first female major party gubernatorial nominee after defeating Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff in the 2018 Democratic primary. But in the general election, she lost to Republican Brad Little by a margin of 60 percent to 38 percent.
On her Senate campaign website, Jordan was quick to chastise Risch, saying he “embarrassed Idaho” by falling asleep on the Senate floor during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
“If Idahoans fell asleep at work, we would lose our jobs,” she said. “This isn’t nap time. It’s time to get to work. Mr. Risch has spent 11 years in the Senate. We can’t afford to let him sleep away six more years.”
It’s been more than 40 years since Idaho voters elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.
The other Democratic candidates in the race include Boise businesswoman Nancy Harris, U.S. Army veteran and Shelley farmer Travis Oler and retired law enforcement officer James Vandermaas, of Eagle.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.