Judge allows groups to appeal subpoenas

Chaney

BOISE — A group of nonprofits opposing civil subpoenas served by the Idaho attorney general’s office will get to move forward to appeal in their case, and further put off having to respond to the demands for information.

Ada County District Court Judge Lynn Norton had issued a preliminary decision allowing Attorney General Raúl Labrador to continue with civil investigative demands, a type of administrative subpoena that asked for a wide range of information related to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare grant program that’s been under scrutiny. In her decision, she also narrowed the scope on the demand for some of the organizations that were served.

The group of more than 30 nonprofits and school districts, represented by attorney and former lawmaker Greg Chaney, asked the court to allow it to appeal this decision. The group is arguing the requests are excessively broad and present an undue burden.

Recommended for you