Judge grants extra time to Kohberger

Latah County District Court Judge John Judge has ordered a stay of Bryan Kohberger’s speedy trial “clock” as the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case prepares to potentially contest his grand jury indictment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary charges in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits a trial that is scheduled for Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.

Kohberger was granted access to the records and transcript of the grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment in May. Following that indictment, he was arraigned in Latah County District Court and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf after Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter his own plea.

