BOISE — The State Board of Education says it’s just asking for “a level playing field” in its case against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who is suing over an alleged public meetings law violation; Labrador’s office is arguing the field has already been leveled.

Ada County Fourth District Judge Jason Scott heard arguments on the board’s motion to disqualify Labrador from prosecuting the case. He said he is taking the issue under advisement and would return with a decision within about a week..

Labrador is suing the board, which also serves as the University of Idaho’s board of regents, over an executive session held in regard to UI’s negotiations to purchase the University of Phoenix, which the board allowed to move forward at its May 18 meeting. The attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit June 20 alleging the closed meetings before the vote violated Idaho’s Open Meetings Law.

