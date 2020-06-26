Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey has released rules for the courtroom intended to keep people safe from COVID-19 during hearings and trials.
Those rules include mandatory temperature checks of every person who enters the room. All people in the courtroom are expected to wear masks and practice good hygiene.
Anyone who is sick or in quarantine may not enter the courtroom and all frequently touched surfaces will be routinely cleaned with disinfectant.
Civil and criminal jury trials have been suspended by the state until after July 6.