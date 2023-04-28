Judge says AG subpoenas can move forward

A judge is allowing the attorney general to move forward with civil subpoenas, while limiting the scope on some, amid a court challenge seeking to end or narrow the demands.
“This was a resounding victory for the office of the attorney general,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in response to the decision issued Thursday morning.
The plaintiffs in the case, a group of nonprofits and school districts, filed to appeal the decision.
In March, a group of more than 30 organizations filed a motion in Ada County District Court to stop the office’s issuance of civil investigative demands, which are a kind of administrative subpoena. The group, represented by former lawmaker Greg Chaney, argued that the demands were excessively broad and the office didn’t have the authority to issue them.
The attorney general had served the organizations to gather information regarding their involvement in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Community Partner Grant program — which is under scrutiny from the office and lawmakers over whether its funding went to organizations that were ineligible under state law.
Ada County District Court Judge Lynn Norton said that a group of 15 plaintiffs, which are a mix of nonprofits and school districts that applied for the Community Partner Grant program, must comply with the demands by May 17. For the Idaho Association for Education of Young Children and its executive director, Beth Oppenheimer, who was served individually as well, the judge limited the scope of what could be asked for.
For this group, outside of Oppenheimer, the judge wrote that they failed to demonstrate that complying with the demand would be an undue burden.
Oppenheimer said that even with the narrowed scope, it will be difficult to comply.
“It certainly is a challenge,” she said. “We’re a nonprofit without a lot of external resources to have to dig through and find things ... it’s very time-consuming, and it takes away our ability to do what we’re here to do, which is to support children and families throughout Idaho.”
For 19 of the organizations, Norton said she partially granted a preliminary injunction, requiring the attorney general’s office to only request copies of their grant applications, receipts, invoices, staff payroll information, status reports and a written record of spending for their grant receipts.
“I appreciate the court recognizing the requests as written were a bit overburdensome,” Chaney said. “That’s my interpretation of that ... naturally, we’re a little disappointed the the restricts aren’t more sweeping.”
For these 19 organizations, which includes the Children’s Home Society of Idaho, Kuna Counseling Center and Upriver Youth Leadership Council, the judge found that the attorney didn’t show that the office had reason to believe these organizations knowingly used funds outside of the law, the memo states.
“So, the Court finds a preliminary injunction for the CIDs sent to these Plaintiffs is warranted in part,” the judge wrote.
The civil investigative demands, or CIDs, originally required organizations to respond within 20 days. The office extended this time period at a hearing in which the judge declined a request to put a temporary restraining order on the office.
A CID document reviewed by the Lewiston Tribune called for all documents, “created, edited, sent, received, viewed, or used” by anyone at the organization who was involved in any way with the Community Grant program.
For these individuals, it also asked for the name, address, contact information, title, description of duties, and a list of all charitable organizations that person is a member of, board member, director, volunteer or donor, for all current and former employees of the organization who worked on the grant program.
The groups filing the suit called this fulfilling this request an undue burden.
Chaney in his court filings argued Labrador didn’t have the legal basis to issue the demands at all. Chaney said he maintains this position, saying the request needed to be confined to a specific potential violation that’s been identified.
Labrador said the judge’s order reaffirms that the office was acting within its scope of authority, under the Idaho Charitable Assets Protection Act and the Idaho Charitable Solicitation Act.
“They continue to claim that we don’t have the authority to issue these CIDs, and the law could not be more clear,” Labrador said. “... It’s really sad that they have wasted the people’s time and the people’s money.”
Lincoln Wilson, chief of the Civil and Constitutional Defense Division of the attorney general’s office, said the office had won “every critical issue in this litigation.”
The groups served CIDs, which included as many as 80 organizations, and had applied for and received grants from the health department for after-school programing. The money had come from federal pandemic-relief funding and been appropriated by the state with the requirement that grants be awarded to programs serving children aged 5-13. Grants were awarded in 2021 and 2022.
In the health department’s January budget hearing, Director Dave Jeppesen was questioned about some of the groups that received funding that appeared to use them for programs that serve children younger than the age range specified in the law.
On Feb. 27, the state budget-writing committee authorized an audit of the program over these concerns.
In early March, the attorney general’s office began serving the CIDs. The demands require the organizations to retain and turn over documents and communications related to the grant program.
Among those served was the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director, Jeppesen, and other department employees. Jeppesen and those employees filed a motion to end the demand.
Labrador said he plans to continue forward with his investigation into the grant program.
Chaney wrote in his memo asking for permission to make the judge’s decision appealable, that once the plaintiffs comply with the decision, there won’t be a meaningful appeal available. He argued there are still legal questions “of public interest” around the grant program and understanding the attorney general’s investigative authority.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.