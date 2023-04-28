Judge says AG subpoenas can move forward

Raul Labrador

 U.S. House Office of Photography

A judge is allowing the attorney general to move forward with civil subpoenas, while limiting the scope on some, amid a court challenge seeking to end or narrow the demands.

“This was a resounding victory for the office of the attorney general,” Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in response to the decision issued Thursday morning.

The plaintiffs in the case, a group of nonprofits and school districts, filed to appeal the decision.