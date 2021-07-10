Juliaetta awarded state loan for work on wastewater plant
The city of Juliaetta has been awarded a $4.3 million state construction loan for work on its wastewater plant.
The money will be used to rehabilitate and replace the lift station, and to install new equipment such as headworks, aeration and secondary clarifiers, dewatering equipment, temperature and flow monitoring controls, backup generators, composite samplers and temperature treatment.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality authorized the low-interest loan through its revolving loan fund, which in turn is financed through annual grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Because the cost of residential wastewater service for Juliaetta customers exceeds 1.5 percent of median household income, the city qualifies for a disadvantaged loan. The 30-year loan has a flat 1.75 percent interest rate and $542,491 in principal forgiveness.
That represents more than $1 million in savings when compared to the average cost of a municipal general obligation bond, according to an Idaho DEQ news release.
Palouse Ice Rink finalizes purchase of NRS warehouse
The Palouse Ice Rink Board of Directors on Thursday finalized a real estate sales agreement for the purchase of a former Northwest River Supplies warehouse with an aim of turning the space into a permanent, full-sized ice rink.
Sale and loan documents are scheduled to be signed Monday.
According to the release, the 42,000-square-foot building will be renamed the Parks Activity Recreation Center, and workers will soon begin renovations with plans for a grand opening in early 2022.
“The new ice rink, a dream of patrons for years, will enable Moscow to not only host hockey tournaments, but also provide a full range of recreational and competitive skating activities throughout the year,” the news release said.