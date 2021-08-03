A 38-year-old Juliaetta man arrested in April for allegedly brandishing a handgun at a Juliaetta bar and then firing five rounds into the air outside the bar was sentenced last week in Latah County Magistrate Court to one year of probation.
As part of a plea agreement, Zachary Williams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful discharge of a firearm.
He was initially charged with felony aggravated assault as well, but Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Scholl said the felony charge was dropped after evidence from witnesses at Bottoms Up bar showed Williams only exhibited his weapon after he was struck in the face and that he acted in self defense and in defense of his girlfriend.
Deputies initially responded to the area after multiple gunshots were reported that night, according to a probable cause affidavit. A deputy located five spent 9 mm handgun casings at the Third and Main streets intersection, which is just outside the bar.
Williams served four days in jail after the incident.