The city of Juliaetta is hosting an informational open house about its proposed wastewater treatment plant project at 7 p.m. Monday at the Juliaetta City Hall Annex, 203 Main St., according to a city news release.
On Nov. 3, voters in Juliaetta are considering a $5.95 million revenue bond to finance improvements to the plant.
Juliaetta’s treatment plant is 44 years old and past its useful life. Facing more stringent compliance requirements by the Environmental Protection Agency, risks to community health and sanitation and the challenges of ongoing repairs, the city completed a facility plan evaluating options to address the plant condition.
The recommended action is to replace and improve most of the treatment system. The project would be completed in two phases.
Given the expense of the project, Juliaetta is working with several funding agencies to secure low interest loans and grants.
Representatives from Keller Associates and the Clearwater Economic Development Association will provide information about the project at the open house.