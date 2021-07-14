Juliaetta has a possible water shortage, according to a notice on the city’s website and Facebook page. The notice said most of the city’s water supply comes from the Potlatch River, which is at a “very low level” because of drought conditions.
The river may not be able to sustain the amount of water that is being used and the city encouraged residents to conserve water and be prepared if the water supply is jeopardized.
Water restrictions are not being imposed at this time but it could happen in a “worst-case scenario,” the notice said.
The city engineer and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are being consulted about finding alternative water solutions.