Junior Sole Survivors

A field of 12 golfers competed in the 2022 Moscow Elks Junior Sole Survivor Tournament at the Moscow Elks Golf Course on July 29. Ben Mack, standing fourth from left, won the event, becoming the only four-time winner in the tournament’s 18-year history. Mack, a recent Moscow High School graduate, also won in 2015, 2017 and 2020. Pictured are, left to right, Dylan Taylor, Daniel Nierman, Brice Lambert, Mack, Gage Schlueter, Paxton Dorigo, Cam Roeder, Burke Brown, Hayes Brown, Emily Sanford, Marissa Lewis, Haili Hull.

A field of 12 golfers competed in the 2022 Moscow Elks Junior Sole Survivor Tournament at the Moscow Elks Golf Course on July 29. Ben Mack, standing fourth from left, won the event, becoming the only four-time winner in the tournament’s 18-year history. Mack, a recent Moscow High School graduate, also won in 2015, 2017 and 2020. Pictured are, left to right, Dylan Taylor, Daniel Nierman, Brice Lambert, Mack, Gage Schlueter, Paxton Dorigo, Cam Roeder, Burke Brown, Hayes Brown, Emily Sanford, Marissa Lewis, Haili Hull.

Tags

Recommended for you