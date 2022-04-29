Jurors fail to reach verdict in von Ehlinger trial

BOISE — Jurors in Aaron von Ehlinger’s rape trial failed to reach a verdict after seven hours of deliberations Thursday, leaving the fate of the former Lewiston representative in limbo for another day.
Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon dismissed the jury shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. They’ll resume their deliberations this morning.
Von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with two counts of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The charges stem from a dinner date he had with a 19-year-old House intern in March of 2021.
Von Ehlinger and the intern, who is identified in court only by her initials, JV, went to his Boise apartment after dinner and had a sexual encounter. He said the sex was entirely consensual; however, the intern reported that he forced her to perform oral sex and inserted his fingers in her vagina.
Ada County prosecutors wrapped up their case Wednesday.
Von Ehlinger was the only witness called by the defense Thursday. He testified for about two hours.
During his testimony, von Ehlinger disputed the prosecution’s notion that he was in a position of power over JV or somehow used his position as a state representative to pressure her into going on a date with him.
For example, he noted that she did not work for him or for any of the committees he served on. He also denied pursuing her in any way, saying she initiated several text messages with him.
About two months after he first met her, von Ehlinger had a “friendly” conversation with JV and asked her out.
“She was flirting with me, so why not?” he said.
The two spent more than three hours at the restaurant before deciding to “hang out” back at his apartment, he said.
While driving to his apartment, von Ehlinger said JV grabbed his hand and put it on her thigh. He said she continued to show interest once they arrived at the apartment, coming to sit next to him on the couch, where they kissed “passionately” and “made out” before walking hand-in-hand to his bedroom.
Throughout von Ehlinger’s testimony, defense attorney Jon Cox repeatedly asked if JV ever objected to going to his apartment, expressed reluctance at being with him in the living room or indicated she was uncomfortable being in his bedroom.
“No, absolutely not,” he said.
Referring to earlier prosecution testimony that sexual assault victims are sometimes temporarily paralyzed by fear during an attack, Cox asked if JV ever appeared to be frozen.
“No, that would be impossible,” von Ehlinger replied. “She participated in the whole thing.”
During his closing argument to the jury, Cox noted that von Ehlinger wasn’t required to testify in his own defense.
Given the presumption of innocence, Cox said, “he doesn’t have to prove anything. But he took the stand and gave you the opportunity to judge his credibility. Of the two people in that room, he’s the only person whose credibility you can judge.”
Although JV took the stand briefly Wednesday, she walked out of the courtroom a few minutes later, telling the judge “I can’t do this.”
Because the defense didn’t have a chance to cross-examine her, the jury was instructed to disregard her testimony.
Nevertheless, Ada County prosecuting attorney Katelyn Farley did present evidence that JV related her version of what happened in the apartment to several people, including her mother, a House assistant sergeant at arms, a sexual assault nurse and two Boise Police detectives.
During her closing arguments, Farley asked the jury to consider one question.
“Why?” she asked. “Why would (JV) report this? Why would she go through a sexual assault examination? Why would she go through this entire process? What’s her ‘why’?”
In order to find von Ehlinger guilty on either charge, Judge Reardon told jurors they need to agree that several elements of law have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
For example, they must agree the alleged crimes occurred in Idaho on or about March 9, 2021. The jury also has to determine that the oral sex or vaginal penetration took place, that it was a result of force and against JV’s will, and that she resisted or was unable to resist because of a reasonable belief that resistance would be futile or would result in injury.
“If you determine that any of these elements aren’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt, you must find the defendant not guilty,” he said.
The jury is expected to resume deliberations around 9 a.m. MDT.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.