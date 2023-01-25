AREA ROUNDUP
Chase Lovell tied for sixth place among individuals with a score of 80 to lead the Moscow boys in a third-place team golf showing in the Lewiston Invitational at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
Coeur d’Alene’s Grant Potter was the individual medalist with a 70-stroke showing, leading a first-place team effort of 299.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 299; 2. Lewiston 324; 3. Moscow 334; 4. Post Falls 393; 5. Sandpoint 415.
Medalist — Grant Potter, Coeur d’Alene, 72
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 80, Isaac Harmon 85, Luke Zimmer 81, Gage Schlueter 88.
PREP GIRLS GOLFBear girls third at Lewiston
Like the boys, the Moscow girls took third among teams at the Lewiston Invitational on Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
Host Lewiston led the way with a 337-stroke team total, 95 strokes ahead of Moscow’s 432. Individual results for the Bears were not available at press time.
Team scores — Lewiston 337, 2. Coeur d’Alene 360, 3. Moscow 432, 4. Post Falls 437, 5. Lewiston II 452, 6. Sandpoint 479
PREP FOOTBALLKendrick 104, Genesee 0
GENESEE — In a rare whitewash, unbeaten Kendrick reached triple digits while holding nonleague foe Genesee scoreless.
Kendrick coach Zane Hobart confirmed that this was the most lopsided victory in his decade with the Tigers. Genesee (1-3) was missing standout quarterback Wyatt Jordan, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.
The Tigers (4-0) had already built a 44-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and were up 74-0 at halftime. Ty Koepp went 8-for-9 passing with 198 yards and three touchdowns, while Wyatt Fitzmorris had six carries for four touchdowns, and freshman relief quarterback Nathan Tweit stepped in to rush three times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another.
Kendrick 44 30 22 8—104
Genesee 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 5 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Ty Koepp)
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 65 pass from Koepp (run failed)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 22 run (Lane Clemenhagen pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Xavier Carpenter 3 run (Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Clemenhagen 20 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 2 run (Tanner Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 3 run (T. Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Hewett 44 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Taylor 70 interception return (Kolt Koepp pass from T. Koepp)
Kendrick — Carpenter 13 run (Ralli Roetcisoender run)
Kendrick — Wyatt Cook 16 pass from Nathan Tweit (T. Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Tweit 17 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Carpenter interception return (Tweit run)
Kendrick — Tweit 73 run (T. Clemenhagen run)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Greyhounds beat Saxons by a nose
PULLMAN — After dropping the first two sets, host Pullman battled back to defeat visiting Ferris of Spokane by the barest of margins in a five-set nonleague match.
The final scoreline read 13-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-10, 16-14 as the Hounds moved to 3-1 on the season. Leila Brown led Pullman in digs with 26, while Ellie Ward supplied 24 assists.
Wildcats fall to Prescott
COLTON — Visiting Prescott defeated Colton 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.
Sidni Whitcomb notched 14 assists, Rachel Becker led in digs with 15 and Grace Kuhle finished with six kills and a block for the Wildcats, who fell to 1-2 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian 8, North Idaho Christian 0
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Pullman Christian Eagles blitzed to victory against North Idaho Christian of Hayden, Idaho, in their Mountain Christian League season debut.
Judah Fitzgerald led Pullman Christian (1-1, 1-0) with three goals, while John Cimijotti scored two.
“We looked pretty sharp,” Eagles coach Sean Dinius said. “NCIS was a pretty young team and they were missing a few guys, so they were shorthanded, but our guys played hard, played well, stayed disciplined, took advantage of the opportunities.”
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman Christian 5 3—8
North Idaho Christian 0 0—0
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State 6, Northern Colorado 0
PULLMAN — Junior forward Margie Detrizio and senior defender Bridget Rieken each scored two goals as the Cougars rolled to a nonconference victory against the Bears at Lower Soccer Field.
Washington State (5-1-1) scored three times in a 5:11 stretch midway through the first half to increased a 1-0 lead to four goals. The Cougars never looked back.
WSU held a 27-5 edge in shots, including 10-3 on goal, and a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore Nadia Cooper made one save, and freshman Aurora Schuck also had two stops. Kaya Lindberg had seven saves for Northern Colorado (4-3-2).
The Cougars next play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
Northern Colorado 0 0—0
Washington State 4 2—6
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Mackenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, Jenna Studer), 11th.
WSU — own goal, 22nd.
WSU — Frimpong-Ellertson, 23rd.
WSU — Bridget Rieken, 27th.
WSU — Detrizio, 63rd.
WSU — Rieken (Alyssa Gray), 83rd.
Shots — Washington State 27, Northern Colorado 5. Saves — Northern Colorado: Kaya Lindberg 7. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 1, Aurora Schuck 2.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pac-12 announces dates for conference games
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State men’s basketball team will play 10 of its 20 Pac-12 Conference games at home this season, the conference announced
The Cougars will open the conference season in December, play at Oregon on Dec. 1. After finishing out the nonconference schedule, WSU will resume Pac-12 play with a pair of home games against UCLA and USC.
The regular season in the conference for the Cougars concludes March 2 at Washington. The conference tournament takes place March 8-11 in Las Vegas.
Some game times and television designations will be updated at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Texas State; 12 — Boise State; 15 — at Prairie View A&M; 21 — Eastern Washington+; 25 — Detroit Mercy; Dec. 1 — at Oregon; Dec. 7 — Northern Kentucky; 10 — UNLV#, 1:30 p.m. 18 — Baylor$, 7 p.m.; 22 — George Washington*, 6 p.m.; 23 — Pepperdine or Hawaii*, 7 or 9 p.m.; 25 — TBD*, TBD; Dec. 30 — UCLA; Jan. 1 — USC; 5 — at Arizona State; 7 — at Arizona; 11 — California; 14 — Stanford; 19 — at Utah 22 — at Colorado; 26 — Arizona; 28 — Arizona State; Feb. 2 — at USC; 4 — at UCLA; 11 — Washington; 16 — Oregon State; 19 — Oregon; 23 — at Stanford; 25 — at California; March 2 — at Washington; 8-11 — Pac-12 tournament.
+ — at Spokane Arena
# — Las Vegas Clash
$ — Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge
* — Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic