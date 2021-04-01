A juvenile driver died in a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Kendrick, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police.
The juvenile was driving a gray 2011 Hyundai Elantra southbound on State Highway 3 when it crossed the center lane and struck a Dodge pickup truck, traveling north, driven by Douglas Egeland, 66, of Clarkston.
The juvenile’s vehicle came to rest off the southbound shoulder. He died of his injuries on the scene.
Egeland was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic on SH 3 was shut down for about five hours. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The incident investigation is ongoing.