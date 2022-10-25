Tom Kammerzell, a Port of Whitman County commissioner, will serve as president of Pacific Northwest Waterways Association for 2023, the organization announced recently.
The association also announced its awards, and a former Port of Lewiston employee is among those who were honored.
Jaynie Bentz received a distinguished service award from the organization, a nonprofit group that supports river navigation, energy, trade and economic development in the region. Bentz was assistant port manager before leaving the Port of Lewiston to work for the Idaho Regional Optical Network.
Dollar General Store is coming to Pomeroy soon
POMEROY — Dollar General Store has plans to open in Pomeroy this fall on the east side of the town along U.S. Highway 12.
A building permit filed with the city of Pomeroy estimates the value of the building being constructed for the retailer on former farm ground at $1.07 million.
The Pomeroy store will be one of more than 1,000 stores Dollar General plans to open this fiscal year, according to its most recent earnings report issued in late August.
The company earned $678 million in the three months that ended July 29, compared with $637 million for the same time last year, according to the report.
The profits come from selling merchandise such as food, snacks, cleaning supplies and housewares at more than 18,500 stores in 47 states, according to Dollar General’s website.
Profitt moves to Professional Realty Services
LEWISTON — A Lewiston Realtor with almost three decades of experience has moved to Professional Realty Services from Century 21 Price Right.
The office of Loris Profitt is now at 234 Thain Road, where she works with Brooke Forth, her assistant who is also a Realtor.
Professional Realty Services operates in more than 150 markets in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, California and British Columbia, Canada.
“I feel like Professional Realty Services is a fresh way of serving clients and will offer a more personal touch,” Profitt said of the change.
Her brick-and-mortar location doubles as a storefront for Lindsay Creek Estates, which is being developed by Profitt and her husband, Shann Profitt.
At the new office, residents of Lindsay Creek Estates can pay their homeowners association fees and individuals can make inquiries about the upscale neighborhood.
Lindsay Creek Estates is comprised mostly of two-unit townhomes and will have a handful of single-family dwellings. All of the residences comply with the rules of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Buyers have to be at least 55 or older or have a disability.
So far, 10 of 87 units the Profitts have approval to construct at the development are occupied. Another four are under construction. A club house will be part of its next phase.
The development is where Lindsay Creek Road ends in the Lewiston Orchards. It is east of 21st Street between Grelle and Powers avenues.
The office is open by appointment. Profitt can be reached at (509) 751-7274 or loris@alacrityre.com.
Tri-State recognized for immunization rates of children
CLARKSTON — Tri-State Family Practice won recognition for its efforts to shield children and adolescents from disease.
It received the 2022 Immunize Washington certification for “outstanding” immunization rates for young people, according to a news release from Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus in Clarkston.
“We are proud to keep our youth up to date with their immunizations while helping protect the community that we cherish,” said Kelly Pease, director of clinic services at Tri-State Family Practice and Internal Medicine, in the news release.
The certification came from Washington Health Plan Partnership, which is comprised of the state’s department of health and its health care authority, as well as the Immunization Action Coalition of Washington and all of the major health plans in the state.
Taxes for Port of Clarkston rising a little
CLARKSTON — Property taxes that support the Port of Clarkston will be increasing slightly in the coming year.
The Clarkston port commissioners voted last week to raise the port’s annual property tax revenue by 1%, from $391,075 this year to $394,985 next year, not including revenue from new construction.
The money supports infrastructure projects at the port, such as dredging the berths for cruise boats and broadband upgrades that improve internet service to homes, said Chris Rasmussen, executive director of the Port of Clarkston.
The broadband projects are covered mostly with federal and state dollars, but require a local match, he said.