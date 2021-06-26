Keeping animals safe on large and small scale

A confined animal feeding operation is referred to as a CAFO, pronounced KAY-foe.
When the subject comes up, most folks think of giant cattle feedlots or mega dairies with thousands of animals. That would be correct. And many think of such enterprises negatively.
Any time animals, or people (think refugees) for that matter, are brought to congregate around shared food or water supplies, disease transmission management becomes essential. Notice the word “management” and not the word “control.” The concept of “controlling” disease agents in medicine and health care is near obsolete.
The same is true for other areas of society. Rarely do we ever truly “control’ anything. Most times we manage it instead. Perhaps firefighters are the only people who control an element of their work when they completely put a fire out. But overall, they tend to manage fire science in most aspects of prevention because they work with humans who do what they want.
Don’t expect this column to bash the profound food production value CAFOs have brought to our society or the communities to which we market commodities worldwide. As to how it is done and what damages to the environment which may or may not be occurring, we can save that argument for another time.
In concept, the neighbor who dutifully sets out a bird feeder or a hummingbird feeder is confining animals in a shared space to feed or water them or both. Recently, such practices have been getting more scrutiny as disease issues arise in songbirds and other migratory birds.
Currently in the mid-Atlantic area of the U.S., it is thought that bird feeding devices are spreading an otherwise not identified infectious disease that is harming a variety of birds. What is observed is eye swelling, neurological damage and ultimately, death in species that congregate around feeders. The issue is so concerning, the U.S. Geological Survey put out an advisory statement on June 9.
In part, the advisory asked the public to cease feeding birds until this wildlife mortality event has concluded. They urge people to clean feeders and bird baths with a 10-percent bleach solution. Until a cause is known, people should avoid handling birds and wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary. As always, people should keep pets away from sick or dead birds.
We had a similar advisory locally during the transition between our intermittent snow showers and spring weather. People were putting out bird feeders early and not cleaning them. The result was a bacterial infection spreading (salmonellosis). When infected birds flew between feeders that were not yet contaminated, they contaminated them.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a news release in February that urged people to leave feeders down until April to prevent the disease spread.
One problem some people have when advisories like this are issued is they think they will harm wildlife by not providing an additional source of food. Similarly, some people are almost rabid about telling people to pull down hummingbird feeders in the fall lest the poor birds forget to migrate and freeze to death. Silly.
The fact is, wildlife are survivors. They will go where they need to go to find food, nesting, water and more. The birds don’t really need us.
It is nice to feed birds and observe their habits. Once I had feeders out and a very smart sharp-shinned hawk learned how to dive and pluck birds off the feeder at will. So, in that case, who was helping whom?
