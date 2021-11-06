For more than 10 years, I’ve been teaching a periodic two-hour workshop that I call “Keeping Up and Keeping Track: Personal Information Management.” It’s changed a lot over the years (the first time I taught it I had people make blogs and taught them to save and access web page RSS feeds using Google Reader. I quickly realized that the blog creating part was a big mistake!). One component that has stayed steady over the years, however, was that I always taught online bookmarking services. The specific services have changed over the years as old tools went away and new tools emerged, but it’s always been there.
I thought about this recently because I needed to get a new computer when I went back to the office. Although I teach and use online bookmarking tools, I had also over the years (mostly through inertia) saved a huge number of websites and web pages to my browser favorites. Somehow, I forgot to back up my bookmarks, and in the upgrading process they disappeared. This was terrible, but also somewhat freeing — lots of unorganized bookmarks can be daunting. Although I had an old backup, I made the decision to just let them go — and if I hadn’t needed them in a year and a half, they probably weren’t that important anyway?
So now I have doubled down on using online bookmarking services (also called social bookmarking services). These usually freemium tools allow my bookmarks to be accessible anywhere as long as I have an Internet connection — no Remote Desktop needed. They are social if I want them to be, so searchable, shareable, and in the case of my favorite tool, Diigo (diigo.com), conversational. Bookmarklets or extensions on my desktop and mobile apps on my smartphone allow easy saving from wherever I am. All online bookmarking services provide ways of organizing your bookmarks beyond saved date — most use some variant of tags, which allow the user to create categories that make sense to them to assign to each saved website so that similar sites can be found together.
While I really like Diigo, which has other useful functions beyond saving and organizing web pages, there are many tools in the online bookmarking space. To highlight just a few, Pinterest (pinterest.com) is very popular, although it is more image-based and frankly I find it a bit overwhelming. Pinboard (pinboard.in) has a small yearly fee but emphasizes efficiency and privacy. Tagpacker (free; tagpacker.com) is also a basic bookmarking service with a modern look. Pearltrees (freemium; www.pearltrees.com) captures websites but also allows you to upload your own stuff and organize everything visually.
For academics and others who want to save scholarly articles (including those from paywalled subscription databases that you access via the WSU or UI libraries) and other resources for academic writing, reference management tools such as Zotero (freemium and my favorite; zotero.org), Mendeley (freemium; mendeley.com) and EndNote ($$$; endnote.com) allow users to save and search articles and websites, add tags and notes, and easily format references in academic citation styles.
Coming back full circle, another thing most if not all of these services have in common is the ability to export and download your bookmarks as a file. This is an important thing to do every so often, because online services don’t always last forever (I’m looking at you, Google Reader and my first social bookmarking service, del.icio.us) and you need to be able to make sure that you have your bookmarked webpages saved for the future.
O’English is the social sciences and government documents librarian for the Holland and Terrell Libraries at Washington State University.