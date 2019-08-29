Sandra Kelly filed Tuesday to run for one of the three open Moscow City Council positions in November.
Kelly works at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute; serves as president of the board of directors for Heart of the Arts Inc., which manages the 1912 Center; serves on the board of directors for the Humane Society of the Palouse; is on the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission and the Moscow Human Rights Commission; and serves on several other boards and committees.
Maureen Laflin, a longtime University of Idaho College of Law faculty member, was the first to file to run for a four-year council seat.
Jim Boland, Kathryn Bonzo and Anne Zabala hold the three positions. Boland and Bonzo said they will not run while Zabala, whose two-year term is coming to a close, said she is running for reelection.
The filing period for declarations of candidacy ends Sept. 6.