Kendrick grad has eyes on the sky

As graduation nears, Kendrick High School Senior Dillan Koopman said he’s ready to take a break from academics.
Koopman said he plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after he turns 18 in August. With no particular career in mind at the moment, Koopman said he hopes spending a few years with the Air Force will give him the time he needs to make firmer plans for his future.
“I don’t think I have it all set in stone right now — I plan to do a four-year enlistment in the Air Force and after that, just seeing what happens,” he said. “I (might) just re-enlist because I like it that much or I might come back down here and go back to school, but that’s where I’m at right now.”
Koopman said he believes joining the military is “one of the most productive things a student can do after high school,” noting his father has served in the U.S. Navy.
Dillan’s mother, Amy Koopman, said it makes sense that her oldest child is interested in enlisting. She said Dillan is hardworking and responsible — he maintains a high grade-point average, takes advanced and dual-credit classes and commonly helps to keep track of his two younger siblings, particularly during school closures related to the pandemic.
“He’s always been my responsible kid ... and I can rely on him and he always helps with his younger siblings at the house,” she said. “But on the flip side, he’s very creative with his music and his skateboarding or his sports — he’s definitely the perfectionist child.”
That creative streak has served Dillan well — he plays drums and guitar, among other instruments, and even composed an original guitar song with accompanying parts for his senior project. Joanne Gertje, music teacher for the Kendrick Joint School District, said she has known Dillan since he was in elementary school and is pleased with how his skill in music has grown. While he can be reserved at times, she said Dillan has a gift for music.
She said she knows Dillan is still uncertain what lies in his future beyond the military, but is confident that “he’ll do well no matter what he does.”
“He just has a very kind heart and he’s one of those coachable kids — he will do just about anything you ask him to do and he comes up with great ideas,” Gertje said. “He’s just a great guy, and I’ve really enjoyed having him in my classes. I’m going to miss him.”
Kendrick High School’s graduation ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., June 19 in the school’s gymnasium. The event will be open to the public but district officials are encouraging only close friends and family to attend to help maintain social distancing.
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com.