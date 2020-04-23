Kendrick residents can vote this May on a $1.5 million revenue bond to finance a portion of the final phase of the city’s wastewater system improvement project, according to a city news release.
Voter approval is required to access low-interest loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The project under consideration by the city is a slow rate land application treatment system, which would store, pump and apply effluent onto farmland. The city is under strict regulatory permit requirements by the Environmental Protection Agency if it continues to discharge effluent into the Potlatch River.
The project alternative selected by the Kendrick City Council would transition the city to Idaho Department of Environmental Quality jurisdiction. This will mitigate EPA’s stringent discharge limits and avoid future fines.
Of the project alternatives evaluated by the city, the SRLA system proved the best value.
“The proposed system will cost less overall for the community while providing environmental benefits, compared to systems that continue to discharge in the river,” Kendrick Mayor Patty Appel said.
Much of the $3.4 million construction cost of the project is expected to be covered by grants. The city anticipates the rate impact, with loans incurred by the city, will be $10 to $15 per household if the bond is approved.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, all voters must request absentee ballots by May 19.