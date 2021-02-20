Kendrick takes loss

August Frank/Daily NewsA tear runs down Hailey Taylor’s cheek as Erin Morgan comforts her after Kendrick’s loss to Tri-Valley in the championship game of the 1A DII Idaho Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Friday. For more photos and game coverage, see today’s Daily News Sports section starting on Page 7A.

 August Frank/Daily News

