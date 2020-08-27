The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow has reopened to offer its theater space for private rentals.
Each private event will cost a flat rate of $200 for a period of 3 hours and includes a small popcorn for all attendees. Parties will be limited to a maximum of 20 attendees, and attendees will be required to adhere to safety protocols, including wearing masks when not seated and social distance seating.
The Kenworthy remains closed to public events for COVID-19 preventative safety precautions.
To learn more about this offering, visit kenworthy.org or email operations@kenworthy.org.