The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre recently received a $70,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash.
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust provides grants to organizations in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base.
The KPAC recently reopened following an internal remodel replacing the decades-old chairs, resurfacing the floor and improving the lighting of the historic theater.
The grant will be used to pay for maintenance and upgrades for the center’s historic space.