The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Idaho Central Credit Union and Palouse Area Care and Transport — PACT EMS, will have a local film contest, CopyCat Cinema 2020.
Contest participants will recreate and submit a two-minute scene from the cult classic 1984 film “Ghostbusters.” This year’s scene is “He Slimed Me.”
Film clips will be shown during a live public screening event starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Kenworthy Theater.
Idaho Central Credit Union and PACT EMS will sponsor $800 for a grand prize, $500 for first prize and $200 for a second-prize winner.
Participants must register before 5 p.m. Friday online through shortened link bit.ly/2Rb2MDo. Film clips must be submitted to operations@kenworthy.org by the contest deadline to be eligible for the screening event and prizes.