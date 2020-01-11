Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Brisk winds and snow showers becoming a steady snow. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.