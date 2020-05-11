The University of Idaho, City of Moscow and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre have teamed up to turn the Kibbie Dome parking lot into a free drive-in movie theater starting Saturday.
The theater will show movies every Saturday until June. The movie schedule has not been announced.
Vandal Dining will offer snack packs. The university will also be able to use this setup to provide a commencement ceremony for local high schools.
Space is limited and staff asks residents to follow guidelines to keep the project going. For lot opening, map, rules and other details, visit uidaho.edu/drivein.