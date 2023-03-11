Kids’ work puts science on display

Adri Anderson presents her solar powered water purification project Friday at the Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair inside University of Idaho’s Pitman Center.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

With intensive research and days that turned out to be experimentation, each high school student stood in front of their projects, fully prepared to explain the work from beginning to end.

With over 50 projects laid out with examples, pictures and evidently detailed descriptions for their conclusions, they were all impressive, to say the least.

On Friday from 3-5 p.m. the North Idaho Science Fair had a public showcase of student projects that filled the International Ballroom at the Bruce M. Pitman Center at the University of Idaho.

