There are about 13,500 Farmers Insurance agency owners across the country, and Moscow’s Greg Kimberling earlier this year was one of six to receive the Tyler and Leavey Award “for extraordinary overall performance and excellence.”
Kimberling, who has offices in Moscow and Lewiston, will join the five award winners and other award recipients on the Farmers Insurance float at the 131st Rose Parade on New Year’s Day next year in Pasadena, Calif.
Kimberling said the other winners of the Tyler and Leavey Award, named after founders John Tyler and Thomas Leavey, work in Chicago; Austin, Texas; Denver; San Francisco; and Los Angeles.
“It really is out of the ballpark,” Kimberling said. “I’m still trying to kind of get my arms around it because Farmers has some amazing people that work for them and amazing agents who do a great job. To be in that level of recognition is pretty awesome.”
The award is presented to a limited number of agents each year at the Farmers Insurance Annual President’s Council meeting, which Kimberling attended in May in Marco Island, Fla.
Kimberling is an 11-time attendee at the President’s Council and has been with Farmers Insurance since 1992.
He said most agents at the President’s Council meetings are from large cities and run huge businesses.
“I was completely shocked,” Kimberling said when he learned he earned the recognition.
Kimberly Cummins, head of Northwest Territory at Farmers Insurance in Portland, nominated Kimberling.
“I just think we’ve tried to do a really good job for our clients over a long period of time,” Kimberling said. “I believe the feedback that Farmers gets from our clients is extremely positive and we work really hard toward that.”
After the Rose Parade, Kimberling said he is invited to attend the Rose Bowl game later that day.
He said he has never attended the parade or the game in Pasadena, but people who have experienced the events told him it is “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Kimberling was born and raised in Moscow and graduated from the University of Idaho. He left the Palouse for a while to work in the hotel business in a couple north Idaho towns before returning to Moscow.
He said he has worked the last 27 years with Farmers Insurance because it is a great company with great people and he enjoys providing security to people.
Kimberling has been extensively involved in the community over the years, including in youth organizations, UI and Gritman Medical Center. He said he believes his community service played a part in him receiving the award.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.