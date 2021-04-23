Kite adventures

Marghie Christensen, left, gets caught in a tree while flying kites with her children, Libby Christensen, 11, front, and Abe Christensen, 21, outside of their Moscow home. Abe, a student-athlete on the football team at North Carolina State, is currently home on break. Marghie said they recently moved to town from North Carolina, and she is happy to have the family together.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

