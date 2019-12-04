The Kiwanis Club of Pullman will have its annual pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman.
The breakfast serves as the opening event of Pullman’s Holiday Fest, which includes shopping, a food drive and tree lighting. Kiwanis members, along with members of the Sunnyside Elementary K-Kids Club, LMS Builders Club, Pullman High School Key Club and Washington State University CKI Service Club, will serve a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, fruit, coffee, milk and fruit juice.
Local music groups such as the LMS Jazz Band will provide entertainment. A silent auction will feature items donated by Pullman businesses, organizations and Kiwanis Club members.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 to 12, available at the door, online at pullmankiwanis.org, from Kiwanis members or at Neill’s Flowers in Pullman.
Proceeds support food security and performing arts for local children and the community. For information, visit pullmankiwanis.org.