KLEW moves newcasts to Boise

Angela Kerndl

The production of KLEW newscasts shifted from Lewiston to KBOI in Boise on Monday in what an executive overseeing the CBS affiliate described as a “strategic move” that will “add resources to our newscast.”

The change will allow “us to tap into a larger production staff and a state-of-the-art studio,” David Praga, vice president and general manager of KLEW, KIMA in Yakima and Tri-Cities and KEPR in Pasco said in an email.

Praga’s email and the Monday broadcast follow a June 1 on-air announcement that the news program was going to change its format. During the last two weeks, a team from KEPR delivered the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley news for KLEW.

